Bears Week 2 Mock Draft: Adding help on the lines

You ready for some mock drafts after a disappointing Week 1 flop against the Packers? Even though rational thinking says, “That was just one week, no need to panic just yet,” with bitter rivalries like Bears-Packers, rational thinking goes out the window. So I get it. Freak out if you want. And if looking ahead to some college prospects helps, we’re here to help.

Thankfully Pro Football Focus’ 2024 Mock Draft Tool is already up and running and they’ve slotted teams in where they believe they may finish. They’ve got the Bears picking at No. 8 since they own the Panthers’ first-round pick this year, and they have the Bears’ own pick coming in at No. 14. PFF’s mock draft tool also only goes up to the third-round right now, so three rounds is all we’ve got for ya.

It’s also worth mentioning, this mock draft is not an attempt to predict what the Bears will actually do when they’re back in the War Room next offseason. That’s impossible. This mock draft is meant as an educational tool to explore some of the intriguing college prospects this season, and how those players may fit in Chicago.

NO. 8: JER’ZHAN NEWTON - DEFENSIVE TACKLE - ILLINOIS

The best defensive lines in the NFL come at you in waves, and the Bears want to succeed on defense with their front four. Newton is a dynamic three-tech who can help plug up holes in the run game, if that’s an area where the Bears struggle again. DT may not look like a need now, but if the team decides to part ways with the underwhelming Justin Jones and replaces him with Gervon Dexter or Zacch Pickens, they’ll want to add more young depth to the group. In two games for the Fighting Illini this year, Newton has two sacks and two TFLs.

NO. 14: JOE ALT - OFFENSIVE TACKLE - NOTRE DAME

Even with Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright in the fold, the Bears need more depth and more competition at offensive tackle. Protecting the quarterback is paramount, and the edges are where offensive lines typically get attacked the most. Alt appears destined to be an immediate impact player wherever he lands, and he could help the Bears.

NO. 46: ROD MOORE - SAFETY - MICHIGAN

Eddie Jackson only has one more year left on his deal after 2023, so the Bears will need to start thinking about the future of the position soon. Right now the team only has Elijah Hicks on the active roster as a backup safety. Moore hasn’t played this season due to injury, but last season he showed the tackling and takeaway ability the Bears covet in their DBs. He finished 2022 with 71 tackles and four interceptions.

NO. 78: NELSON CEASER - EDGE - HOUSTON

It’s no secret the Bears need to inject more young talent to their pass rushing group, and Ceaser is off to a hot start for the Cougars. In two games he’s got three sacks and four TFLs. If he keeps up that type of production throughout the year, he’ll start climbing draft boards.

