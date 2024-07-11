One of the most popular pro comparisons for Caleb Williams is Aaron Rodgers, but could he have shades of Brett Favre in his game too? That’s what Giants head coach Brian Daboll insinuated on the most recent episode of “Hard Knocks.”

The Bears’ season of “Hard Knocks” doesn’t start for another few weeks, but fans who tuned into the offseason edition that follows the Giants got an early behind-the-scenes look at Williams. In the second episode of the season, we got to watch snippets of the Giants’ interviews with both Rome Odunze and Williams at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

In the portion of Williams’ interview, Daboll asked him what single pass play he would choose if he had to run the same pass play for an entire game. Williams chooses an empty-backfield stick/fade concept and starts drawing out the routes.

While Williams is drawing in the details, Daboll asks him a few specific questions about the more challenging aspects of the route. When Williams tells him that he’s been able to make those difficult throws in the past, Daboll says he worked with another QB who thrived with that same route: Favre.

Note: the following clip has some NSFW language.

— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 10, 2024

“When I had Favre we used to run this play a bunch,” said Daboll, referring to the 2008 season when the two worked together with the Jets. Daboll was Favre’s quarterbacks coach that season and the Jets finished the year with the No. 9 scoring offense in the league.

“He would see, even if it was zone, he would feel that defender and if he could rifle it in on that inside seam– if he stopped he would just f–g drill it to him.”

Bears fans know all too well how Favre was able to shred defenses at will. In 36 games against the Bears, Favre led the Packers to a 23-13 record with 8,606 yards, 60 touchdowns and 42 interceptions.

If Williams can use some of that same Favre mojo, and turn it on the Green and Gold, Bears fans will obviously be very happy.

