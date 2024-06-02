Trending
Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze share spotlight at Wrigleyville bars

The pair were spotted at the Cubs game, too

By Alex Shapiro

Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze appeared to have a wonderful day around Wrigleyville over the weekend. Photos and videos of the two Bears rookies both at the ballpark and hanging out in a nearby bar have been buzzing on social media.

It appeared to start with the guys grabbing dogs on the field.

Williams also took some rips in the Wrigley batting cages.

Then the pair were spotted at Old Crow, just south of the stadium on Clark Street. Williams appeared to revel in the adoration from fans at the bar.

The Bears wrapped up their second set of OTAs on Friday. They will get together again for practices at mandatory minicamp next week.

