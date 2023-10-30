The Bears’ 35th annual coat drive is underway and will run through Feb. 12, 2024. The team’s goal this year is to receive 25,000 new or gently used coats to help those in the community who can’t afford proper protection from cold winter weather.

Bears equipment manager Tony Medlin leads the initiative in conjunction with Jewel-Osco, the Salvation Army and Shur-Way Movers.

“I plan on donating and I hope everybody plans on donating for the kids that need them the most,” said wide receiver DJ Moore.

“I think about where a bear would be without its fur,” said Major K. Kendall Matthews, associate Chicago area commander for the Salvation Army. “Think about children needing coats during the winter and the holiday season. I cannot think of a kid not having a coat, just like a bear not having its fur during the wintertime.”

If you’d like to donate, there are drop off boxes at 188 Jewel-Osco locations around the Chicagoland area, and one drop off box at Bears Fit in Vernon Hills. In addition, Bears fans can bring their coats to donate to Soldier Field for the team’s Week 10 game against the Panthers. Drop off boxes at the game will be located at the Ticketmaster Plaza on the south side of the stadium, the hospitality entrance near Gate 14 and the club entrance near Gate 6.

For a full list of where you can go to donate, visit chicagobears.com/coatdrive.

People looking to receive a coat from the drive can contact the Salvation Army holiday hotline at 773-205-3690.

