Where will the Bears' new Chicago stadium be?

The Chicago Bears' nearly three-year-long pursuit of potentially relocating to suburban Arlington Heights has changed direction after the team Monday morning announced a major shift and revealed its next steps.

Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren issued a statement, saying the team is committed to contributing more than $2 billion to build a domed stadium in Chicago. While the plans haven't been finalized, Warren noted the contribution will go toward constructing a new stadium and also improving open spaces for families, fans and the general public to enjoy.

While it's clear the Bears are staying put, it's unclear where the new stadium will be built.

It's possible their new home may not be far at all.

A source told NBC Chicago that the new stadium will be located on the Museum Campus, but that detail hasn't been officially confirmed by the Bears.

Crain's Chicago Business reported in early February that multiple sources in government and close to the Bears said that talks of building in downtown Chicago were a sincere goal. Crains' Greg Hinz said the Bears will look to construct a new state-of-the-art domed stadium in the parking lot south of their current home of Soldier Field, adding in the Feb. 2 article that plans could go public "soon."

A legislator familiar with the plans did provide one clue on where the stadium will be located.

The lawmaker revealed the site will include access to the lakefront. So, that means the aforementioned parking lot is an option -- but not the only one.

In December, 670 the Score revealed the Bears were reportedly doing their "due diligence on the viability" of the South Lot of Soldier Field as a possible stadium location. The Bears were using the same surveying company they used for Arlington Heights to investigate the potential of the South Lot land, according to the report.

Monday's statement from Warren, which was provided through a spokesperson, included the results of a recent poll showing many Chicagoans want the Bears to stay in the city and are on board with Museum Campus as the location.

The poll of registered voters living in the city of Chicago found 80% of residents support a Museum Campus location, because "they see value of a domed stadium that could host major events."

Furthermore, 80% of Chicagoans surveyed said they support the construction of a new Museum Campus stadium compared to a suburban location. The poll, which was conducted by McGuire Research, contained a 4% margin of error.