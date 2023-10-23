Tyson Bagent made a name for himself in Chicago when he put together an impressive preseason campaign and earned a spot on the Bears roster earlier this year. Bagent made his way into the hearts of Chicagoans when he helped the Bears beat the Raiders 30-12 at Soldier Field on Sunday. Now, Bagent has earned some spotlight on the national stage.

Bagent won one of Peter King’s “Offensive Players of the Week” awards in King's “Football Morning in America” column.

“The first undrafted rookie QB from an NCAA Division II school to start an NFL game since 1950 at the start of the day, became the first NCAA Division II undrafted rookie to win an NFL game since 1950 by mid-afternoon in Chicago,” King wrote. “Steady and mistake-free in the 30-12 win over the Raiders, Bagent was 21 of 29 for 162 yards, one TD and no turnovers. Heck of a job, and he did it at Soldier Field—where the Bears hadn’t won a game in 13 months. Bagent Fever, baby.”

Bagent’s numbers are eye-popping by any means, but his NFL debut was still extremely impressive. He did a great job operating the offense in rhythm and showed the ability to complete timing throws with anticipation.

That’s not easy to do for any rookie quarterback, let alone a quarterback coming from a D-II school who has spent most of the season practicing with the scout team.

Bagent also made a few plays with his legs and did a good job feeling pressure from opposing pass rushers and responding to avoid negative plays. He didn’t try to do too much, threw to check downs when appropriate, but came through for passes downfield when needed.

So, bravo Bagent. He deserves the flowers on this victory Monday. But don’t get it twisted, Justin Fields is still the starting quarterback of this team when healthy.

