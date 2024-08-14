Chicago Bears, Sky warn of traffic, parking issues related to DNC closures

The Chicago Sky and Bears are warning fans of potential impacts caused by preparations for the upcoming Democratic National Convention, which will hold some of its events at McCormick Place.

The convention center is located near Wintrust Arena, where the Sky will take on the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night, and Soldier Field, where the Bears will battle the Cincinnati Bengals in a preseason contest Saturday afternoon.

Street closures in the area won’t go into effect until Friday night, potentially impacting fans as they try to get to Soldier Field for the Bears game, but both teams are warning fans to be sure to allow for extra time and to consider alternative methods of transportation.

Parking is already limited in areas near the construction of the security perimeter around McCormick Place, leading the Sky to advise fans to use the nearby Metra station as an alternative method of getting to Wintrust Arena.

Fence installation will continue in coming days, with the convention slated to begin on Monday.

In addition to street closures near McCormick Place, no vehicles larger than passenger cars and SUVs will be permitted on the Stevenson Expressway between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and South State Street for the duration of the convention.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard exit off of the inbound Stevenson will also be closed as preps for the DNC continue, according to the Bears.

The Democratic National Convention isn’t until next week, but parking restrictions have already started causing headaches for residents, as Kye Martin explains.

Fans are being encouraged to download the Chicago OEMC app and the Bears’ official app for more gameday information.

According to OEMC, the road closures near McCormick Place will include:

-Indiana Avenue from 18th to E. 24th Place

-Michigan Avenue from 21st to 25th Street

-Cermak Road from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive

-23rd Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue

-Prairie Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place

-24th Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue

-Calumet Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place

-24th Place from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive

-MLK Drive from Cermak Rd. to 25th Street

-E 21st Street closed from, and inclusive of, S. Michigan Avenue to S. Calumet Avenue.

- E 21st St is open from west of S Michigan Avenue to inclusive of S Wabash Avenue and E 21st.