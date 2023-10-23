Yes, Tyson Bagent played well on Sunday. Yes, he helped the Bears beat the Raiders in a 30-12 blowout. No, he is not the team’s new starting quarterback.

After the game, head coach Matt Eberflus made it clear that there will be no changes for Justin Fields and Bagent on the depth chart.

“Justin’s the starting quarterback. Tyson’s the backup. He came in, did a nice job.”

As it should be.

One game is not enough to bench a starting quarterback, especially in the midst of a season where the team needs to evaluate whether that starting quarterback is a franchise quarterback. Moving on from Fields this offseason would obviously be a radically franchise-altering move and the Bears need every data point they can get before making that decision. Fields also deserves every opportunity to prove he can be the guy until it's completely clear that he isn't. So when he’s healthy he needs to play.

However it’s still unclear when that will be.

“We don’t know where Justin is,” Eberflus said after Sunday’s game. “It’s a week-to-week thing. We’ll assess it more, (Monday).”

So Bears fans who want more Bagent might get their wish next week when the Bears take on the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

