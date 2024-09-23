Cooper Kupp expected to miss Rams vs. Bears Sunday, McVay says

The Chicago Bears are hoping to bounce back after back-to-back losses, and it appears the Los Angeles Rams will be without another key offensive piece.

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday, including ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, that wide receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to miss Sunday’s game in Chicago after he suffered an ankle injury in Week 2.

Sean McVay said WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) will not be back on Sunday in Chicago. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) September 23, 2024

Kupp suffered the injury in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He has already racked up 18 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown, but will miss his second straight game as the Rams try to get back to an even .500 record on the young season.

The Rams have been without wide receiver Puka Nacua as well, with the wideout on injured reserve after he sprained a PCL ligament in his right knee during a Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Safety John Johnson, guard Jonah Jackson and offensive tackle Joe Noteboom are also among those currently injured for the battered Rams.

The Bears will return home to take on the Rams at noon on Sunday, with the game airing on Fox.