After a solid performance against the Packers in Week 1, Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney disappeared in Week 2. Part of that was due to DJ Moore getting the the ball more often on the first drive of the game, part of it was due to general ineptitude on offense after that drive, and part of that was due to a nagging knee injury.

Mooney revealed that he bruised his knee in Week 1 and reaggravated it against the Bucs, and that the bruise forced him to sit for most of the second half.

“Knocked knees with the nickel on one of the routes and kind of just wouldn’t go down,” Mooney said. “Kept trying to go, but just kind of annoying me, so I just got out.”

Mooney was seen trying to work out the discomfort on the sidelines during the game, but nothing helped.

“Just like a knot on top of my kneecap and it was just in the way,” Mooney said. “It was hard for me to bend my knee.”

Mooney described the injury as a “nagging bruise” but voiced confidence that he’ll be good to go when the Bears travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. If things regress, however, Tyler Scott would likely see an increased role on offense, and Equanimeous St. Brown might be on the active roster for the first time this year.

