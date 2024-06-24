DJ Moore dominates NFL's list of Top 10 Bears plays

DJ Moore was everything the Bears hoped he would be and then some over the course of his first season with the team, and the NFL took notice. On Sunday, the league published a video of its Top 10 plays for the team in 2023, and Moore was featured on seven of the 10 highlights.

Take a look:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Moore had one of the best receiving seasons in Bears history last year, catching balls from both Justin Fields and Tyson Bagent. His 1,364 receiving yards in 2023 rank fourth-most on the franchise leaderboard, while his 96 catches rank eighth and his eight touchdowns put him in a tie for 15th place.

More importantly, Moore became the first no-doubt No. 1 wide receiver for the Bears since Allen Robinson’s 2020 campaign. He put all of his skills on full display, from his ability to separate, his top-notch concentration to come down with contested catches, and his elusiveness in the open field.

It will be harder for Moore to replicate last year’s huge numbers when this season begins because now the Bears offense is loaded with highly skilled pass catchers. GM Ryan Poles acquired Keenan Allen from the Chargers over the offseason and drafted Rome Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick. He’ll have to compete for targets with tight ends Cole Kmet, Gerald Everett and running back D’Andre Swift, too.

Rookie Caleb Williams has the talent and drive to develop into a top shelf NFL quarterback, which helps every pass catcher’s upside. But it’s not uncommon for QBs to struggle in their rookie seasons, which could also lead to a regression in Moore’s numbers.

Whether Moore catches another 90 passes this year, or drops off a little bit, he’ll almost certainly fill up highlight reels for next year’s Top 10 Bears plays list.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.