Former Bears coach says team ‘asking for trouble' with how they're using Justin Fields

The biggest decision looming for the Bears this offseason is what to do with Justin Fields. Should they trade him away and draft a new rookie quarterback? Or should they pick up Fields’ fifth-year option and try to finally develop him into the superstar quarterback that many believe he can be?

Former Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt joined NBC Sports Chicago’s “Under Center” podcast this week and said he’s a fan of Fields and hopes things work out so that he sticks around in Chicago. But Wannstedt wants to see one change in how the Bears use Fields, or else he believes things will turn out poorly.

“I don’t like him running 18 times,” Wannstedt said on the show. “That’s way too much. I think you’re asking for trouble there. I think you can run the RPOs and he can make plays on designed runs, but I’m in at eight to 10 at the most. So I thought he ran the ball too much.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Wannstedt is known for leading some of the most run-heavy teams in NFL history. His Dolphins ran the ball an incredible 530 times in 2002. Ricky Williams alone carried the ball a whopping 775 times between the 2002 and 2003 seasons. So it says a lot that he of all people believes the Bears are running Fields too much.

“You’re talking to a guy who never wanted to throw it if I didn’t have to,” Wannstedt said.

One of the biggest challenges for offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and the Bears this year has been to find the right balance of using Fields as a runner, and using Fields as a passer. Early in the year it was clear they weren’t taking advantage of his legs enough. Last week’s game against the Lions felt like an overcorrection.

Finding just the right amount of designed runs for Fields is more of a challenge than, say, finding the right amount of targets for DJ Moore. Fields has excellent scrambling ability and often extends plays. Accordingly, many of his runs are unscripted and his carry count can climb in a hurry.

“Some of that’s his own fault,” Wannstedt said.

Coaches will have to find the right number to help protect Fields from himself, otherwise he can run into the same dead leg problem that bothered him last year, or he could hurt himself once again.

Fields has carried the ball 65 times for 341 yards and one touchdown this year.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.