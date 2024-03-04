Full list of Bears 2024 draft picks after Ryan Bates trade

The Bears bolstered their offensive line by trading for Ryan Bates on Monday, a move that could give them their next starting center. The move also cost them a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft.

GM Ryan Poles was already working with a short deck thanks to the Montez Sweat, Dan Feeney and N’Keal Harry trades. Now he’ll only have five picks to make, pending other deals.

Here’s the full list of Bears draft picks as things currently stand:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

-No. 1 overall (via Panthers)

-No. 9 overall

-No. 75 overall

-Fourth-round pick

-Fourth-round pick (via Eagles)

We don’t yet know exactly where the fourth-round picks and beyond will fall because the league has not assigned compensatory picks to teams yet. Those picks begin at the end of the third round.

The Bears acquired the Panthers’ first-round pick in the deal that sent the No. 1 overall pick to Carolina last year. They got the Eagles’ fourth-rounder when the Eagles swapped spots with the Bears in last year’s draft to select Jalen Carter. Their second-round pick belongs to the Commanders due to the trade that brought Sweat to Chicago. The Bears sent their sixth-round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for Feeney and sent their seventh-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for Harry.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.