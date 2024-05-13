Here's what we know about the upcoming Bears schedule release

The NFL schedule release is coming soon. On Monday, the Bears officially announced that their release video– along with the release videos for all the other 31 NFL teams– is coming on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Even though we don’t know all the details about the Bears schedule, like how many times they’ll play in primetime or exactly when they’ll play the Packers, we do know a lot about the schedule already.

Here’s what we got.

LIST OF BEARS 2024 OPPONENTS

We know the full list of teams that the Bears will play, including which games will be on the road and which will be at home. Here’s the breakdown:

Home opponents

Carolina Panthers

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

Road opponents

Arizona Cardinals

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco 49ers

Washington Commanders

BEARS TO PLAY IN EUROPE

We also know that the Bears will travel to London to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at some point this year. We don’t know who they’re playing yet, though. It will be the first time the Bears have played in London since their game against the Raiders in 2019.

BEARS TICKETS

Bears single game tickets and suites will go on sale at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, one hour after the schedule release. However season ticket holders and fans on the season ticket priority list will have access to a presale from 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

