‘How did I get so lucky?' Bears safety Jonathan Owens talks marriage to Simone Biles, upcoming Olympics.

Bears safety Jonathan Owens won’t be headed to Canton for the Hall of Fame game next week. Instead he’s hopping on a flight to Paris to watch his wife, Simone Biles, go for gold in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

“It’s amazing,” Owens said. “Words can’t even describe it. I just think about, ‘How did I get so lucky that this is my wife and I get to see her, someone that’s literally at the pinnacle of their sport, and I get to call this my wife?’ It’s amazing. There’s no words to really describe it. Just blessed.”

The Bears excused Owens from July 29 through Aug. 3, so he’ll have the opportunity to watch Biles in several events.

The women's team final takes place on July 30, the all-around final is on Aug. 1 and the vault final is on Aug. 3. The Bears expect Owens to return on Aug. 4.

“They were really cool about it,” Owens said about the Bears allowing him to miss a couple of practices and the first preseason game. “First-class organization. I just want to thank them so much for even allowing me to go over and do that. I can’t wait to be able to support her, and I know my family and my wife, she really appreciates it.”

“We respect the Olympics,” Eberflus said on Monday. “That is a big deal, and he’s just supporting the one he loves the most. I think that’s so cool that he gets to do that. We welcome that and it’s gonna be awesome. Go USA.”

Owens will be away from the team for nearly a week, so he’s taking some measures to ensure he doesn’t fall behind. As one of the few newcomers on the defense, Owens still needs to learn the ins and outs of Eberflus’ scheme.

“The coaches are doing an amazing job, so they’re gonna make sure every meeting is recorded, so I’ll be getting all the meetings, all the installs and everything, so I won’t miss a beat,” Owens said. “I’ll make sure I’m working out over there and make sure I come back in good shape.”

This is the first time Owens will have the opportunity to watch Biles in the Olympics. He missed her appearance in Tokyo in 2021, since fans weren’t allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and he was at training camp with the Texans.

“I can’t wait.”

