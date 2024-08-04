Jaylon Johnson goes off after NFL Top 100 list omission

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The NFL Top 100 list was fully released at the end of last week, and Bears star cornerback Jaylon Johnson was nowhere to be found. On Sunday, Johnson met with the media and shared his thoughts on his exclusion.

“Bulls–t,” Johnson said.

The NFL Top 100 list is voted on by players each year. Partway through the season, the players get a sheet of paper in their lockers and they’re asked to rank their peers however they like. Once all the votes are tallied, the NFL releases the full list.

“Everybody makes mistakes, it ain’t just the media that do it,” Johnson said. “Players clearly– if they voted for it– they made some god damn mistakes. But it is what it is. At the end of the day I know the truth and it’s alright.”

Johnson has been regarded as one of the better coverage corners in the league for many seasons, but last year he flourished and set career highs in takeaways. Johnson finished the year with four interceptions, one forced fumble and one touchdown– and he did it all while setting a career-high 55% completion rate allowed and 50.9 passing rating when targeted. For his efforts he made the All-Pro Second Team and earned a Pro Bowl nod.

“It’s disrespectful because I go out there, line up and I know receivers go out there and can’t say that I’m not one of the best players that they play against,” Johnson said. “Ain’t no way there are 100 guys who are better.”

Johnson said being named a Top 100 player wouldn’t make him complacent, but his omission will “100%” motivate him.

“I got some more for them.”

Only two Bears players made the list: new wide receiver Keenan Allen is No. 51 and Montez Sweat ranked No. 82.

While players like Johnson and DJ Moore certainly have a good case to be considered Top-100 players, it’s not incredibly surprising that some Bears were omitted. When a player fills out a ballot, he likely tries to think of the best teams in the league first, and then the best players on those teams. That’s why guys from the Chiefs, 49ers, Ravens, Cowboys and Eagles dominate the early slots. The Bears weren’t playing well when ballots were distributed, and they were the worst team in 2022, so they probably weren’t top of mind in locker rooms across the league.

If the team improves this year, they’ll probably get more players in the Top 100 next year.

