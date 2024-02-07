Spend any amount of time on social media and you’ll quickly learn that Justin Fields remains as popular as ever with Bears fans. On Tuesday, Lids announced that their sales data matches that perception. They said Fields jerseys were the highest sellers in Illinois over the course of the 2023-24 regular seasons.

Nationally, however, Fields fell out of the spotlight. He was not among the top-10 best sellers, after ranking No. 9 in the league over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Fields also retreated back over state lines this season. In 2022, he was the top seller in both Illinois and Wisconsin– a rare incursion into Cheesehead Territory. Last year, Jordan Love staked his claim as the No. 1 man in Wisconsin.

These Fields jerseys could become collectors items soon. Pre-draft consensus has GM Ryan Poles selecting Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick, and in that case many expect Poles to trade away Fields for more draft capital.

