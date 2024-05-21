Justin Fields doesn't envision himself as Steelers backup for all of 2024 season

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear earlier this year that Russell Wilson will be the Steelers’ starting quarterback this year. But Justin Fields is going to work to change Tomlin’s mind.

“I definitely don’t have the mindset of just me sitting all year,” Fields said. “I’m coming in every day to give it all I got.”

That’s not to say things are contentious between Fields and Wilson. Fields said he’s pushing Wilson to be his best every day, and Wilson is similarly pushing Fields.

The former Bears QB is also taking advantage of the opportunity to learn from his idol. Coming out of college, Fields said he modeled his game after Wilson. Now Fields gets to pick Wilson’s brain about the nuances of the game.

“I’m not the same quarterback that I was last year,” Fields said. “I’m not even the same quarterback that I was yesterday.”

Of course, Fields will have to improve if he wants another shot to stick as a starter. He showed incredible big-play ability both with dynamic runs and explosive deep passes with the Bears, but he was inconsistent at executing the offense on an every-down basis. Accordingly, no team was willing to take a shot on Fields as a starter in 2024, even though there were numerous openings across the league.

Fields doesn’t believe we’ve seen the best of him yet, though.

“I think I have a lot more room to grow. I’m nowhere near my ceiling.”

The Bears would love it if Fields improved and took over as the Steelers starter this season. They traded him for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick back in March. However, that pick will turn into a fourth-rounder if Fields hits certain playing time thresholds this season.

