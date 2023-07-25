Justin Fields fans who hope to see the Bears quarterback in a potential second season of Netflix’s show “Quarterback” won’t get the chanceー at least for the foreseeable future. Fields revealed on Tuesday that the producers of the show already reached out and asked him to participate, but Fields declined.

“I’d rather keep everything the way it is around here,” Fields said. “Just having cameras around the building, I think that might change the vibe of everyone. I just want to keep it natural and organic and really just focus on what’s going on in the building.”

The show follows Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota as they navigated the 2022 season. The camera crews also take fans behind the scenes to show how much time, energy and money quarterbacks spend outside their buildings to keep both their bodies and minds sharp.

“I don’t think a lot of people realize how much work goes into being a quarterback, especially on the mental side of things,” Fields said. “Just how much we have to prepare and kind of know everybody’s job.”

The Bears organization probably appreciates Fields’ decision not to participate in “Quarterback” considering their well-documented stance on not wanting to host HBO’s “Hard Knocks” crew into Halas Hall.

“It’s a tough one because I really believe this is a family setup where we have a lot of things going on in our building that you want to keep private,” said GM Ryan Poles. “There’s conversations– that’s really tough. If we all threw a couple of cameras in our house, our bathrooms, kinda weird, right? But I also understand the access part of it, and the fan part of it that is cool to see. So I’m kind of split on it, to be honest with you. But from my position it’s a tough, tough deal.”

Fields said he didn’t need to reach out to the Bears before making his decision to turn down “Quarterback” because he already had a sense that it would throw off the vibes around Halas Hall as the team tries to grow from rebuilders to contenders. However, he didn’t close the door on joining the show entirely.

“Maybe down the road, but I don’t think I see myself doing it this year at least.”

