The Bears might not have any organized activities from Thursday until training camp begins in late July or early August, but Justin Fields will be back to work much earlier than that. Fields is taking a quick trip to France to host a football camp with some other players from around the league for a week. After that, it’s back to business.

“Week off, and then I’m full go really until camp,” Fields said.

Fields is encouraging his teammates to jump start their summer program, too. He invited the wide receivers, tight ends and running backs to join him in Florida for some workouts.

“Really just to get back on the same page, throwing routes with them, and just getting that chemistry up on the field, off the field and stuff like that,” Fields said.

It’s something Fields did on a smaller scale with Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet in Atlanta last year. The idea was the same: develop some chemistry before heading into camp. Learning a whole new offense might have overshadowed the offseason sessions though, since it took several weeks for both Mooney and Kmet to get going in the regular season.

This year is different. The guys already know the playbook and they have a deeper understanding of Luke Getsy’s concepts. We’ll see if that foundation helps them build better chemistry when the team returns to Halas Hall later this summer.

