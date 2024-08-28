Keenan Allen feels foot discomfort after cleat issue, but Bears not worried about Week 1 status

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Keenan Allen remained sideline at Bears practice on Wednesday after a cleat issue bothered him last week. The Bears don’t seem overly concerned with his absence, however.

“Some discomfort in his foot, but he should be fine,” said GM Ryan Poles.

Allen warmed up with the rest of the team on Wednesday, but did not participate in individual or team drills.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Before practice head coach Matt Eberflus said there was no one on the 53-man roster who appeared to be in danger of missing Week 1, even though several have missed significant time. That should include Allen, as well.

The Bears are in recovery mode right now as they gear up to gear up for the regular season. The team is focused on walkthroughs and conditioning to make sure their bodies and minds are sharp for Week 1, which is still 10 days away.

“We have been very intentional about that,” said Eberflus.

The Bears finally take on the Titans in Week 1 on Sept. 8.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.