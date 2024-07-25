Kyler Gordon misses Bears practice with ‘tightness.' Here's who filled in at slot corner

Kyler Gordon missed Bears practice at training camp on Thursday as he deals with “tightness” that popped up on Tuesday.

“He's still feeling that tightness right now,” said head coach Matt Eberflus. “We'll see where it is.”

Gordon participated in individual drills on Tuesday, but the team pulled him when team drills began. He wasn’t spotted on the field at all on Thursday.

It’s unclear where Gordon is experiencing the tightness, how serious the injury is, or long long he could be sidelined.

Josh Blackwelll and Greg Stroman split the majority of first-team reps at slot corner with Gordon sidelined. Reddy Steward got a bit of time there, too.

Gordon noticeably improved in 2023, his second year in the league, and the expectation is that he will play a major role in the secondary this year. He played 80% of the defense’s snaps last season.

