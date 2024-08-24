List of Bears draft picks following Chris Williams, Darrell Taylor trades

The Bears made a pair of trades on Friday and Saturday to reshape their defensive line room. In the process they’ve also reshaped their draft board.

GM Ryan Poles sent the team’s own sixth-round pick to the Seahawk on Friday in exchange for defensive end Darrell Taylor. One day later, he sent the sixth-round pick he received from Miami in last year’s Chase Claypool trade to the Browns in exchange for defensive tackle Chris Williams and a seventh-round pick.

After the action, here’s the full list of Bears picks for the 2025 NFL draft.

-First-round pick

-Second-round pick

-Second-round pick (via CAR)

-Third-round pick

-Fifth-round pick

-Sixth-round pick (conditional via PIT)

-Seventh-round pick (via CLE)

The second-round pick from the Panthers is the final piece of the 2023 trade that sent the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers. They sent their fourth-round pick to Buffalo to move back into the fifth-round of this year’s draft in order to select Austin Booker. The Bears’ seventh-round pick belongs to the Dolphins as part of the Claypool trade.

The Bears got the conditional sixth-round pick from the Steelers in exchange for Justin Fields. That pick can turn into a fourth-rounder if Fields meets certain playing time thresholds this season.

