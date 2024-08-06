‘My wife's a warrior:' Jonathan Owens talks Paris experience, Simone Biles' Olympic success

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens was able to watch his wife Simone Biles' triumphant Olympic run in Paris, and spoke extensively about the experience during a press conference Tuesday morning.

Owens was granted time off from Bears training camp to attend the Olympics and cheer Biles on. Throughout his time in Paris, the internet was abuzz over Owens’ reactions to his wife’s routines and his vocal support.

In response to a question about Biles’ ability to overcome her struggles in Tokyo and make the Paris Olympic team, Owens said he’s most proud of Biles’ resilience.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“When she did decide to come back, she accomplished everything she set her mind to,” Owens said.

Owens said he has witnessed the training Biles had to go through as well as some of her struggles, such as when she suffered a minor calf injury on the first day of competition, which she was able to preserve through for the rest of the Games.

“My wife’s a warrior,” Owens said, reiterating the fact that people really didn’t know what was going on with her injury, and she was able to continue performing gracefully for several more days.

Reporters also asked Owens if he had seen the social media posts about his reactions in the stands.

“That’s just me being genuine. You can’t hide your excitement when you’re out there,” Owens said.

He added the reason for his viral reactions is because of his love for her and how proud he is of her.

Owens was also asked about his experience in Paris as whole- including the behind the scenes of the Games and the city itself. He said he learned more about the history and visited sites like the Louvre.

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles discusses wrapping up the Paris Olympics and talks about the future of teammate Hezly Rivera.

He also mentioned how in the stands, he was surrounded by different cultures and languages from supporters of teams such as Brazil, Italy and France.

“Competition is universal,” Owens said. “Everyone’s in there stressed.”

He even mentioned standing up and shouting “USA, USA” from his spot in the crowd.

Owens went on to say he was continuously talking to his coaches and teammates, and even watched film and the recent game on his iPad from Paris. He said he doesn’t feel behind on the field at all.

One reporter asked if Biles was looking forward to coming home and supporting Owens throughout the football season.

“She is super excited to be an NFL wife. That’s one of her favorite things to do. She loves to just be in the stands and just watch the game,” Owens said.

When asked what might be next for the couple, Owens said they plan on enjoying each other and being in the moment.

“You just kinda got to let go and let God. What’s gonna be for us is gonna be for us," he said.