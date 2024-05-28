NFL puts Caleb Williams front and center in latest regular season spotlight

Caleb Williams hasn’t taken a single snap for the Chicago Bears– and won’t for many months– but he’s already become a face of the NFL.

Literally.

The league published an image to get people excited for the start of the regular season and Williams was featured front and center.

Williams is the only rookie on the sheet, and the league placed him alongside more established stars like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Micah Parsons and Lamar Jackson. There were a few young stars included too, in C.J. Stroud, Puka Nacua and a guy who appears to be Aidan Hutchinson.

Expectations are sky high for Williams and the Bears this year as the team tries to build off of last season’s 7-10 record to push for a playoff berth. Beyond adding a player who many believe is the best QB prospect since Andrew Luck, the Bears gave the reins to former Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and brought in proven playmakers like wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back D’Andre Swift.

The defense is also expected to pick up right where it left off last season when Montez Sweat helped them become one of the better units in the takeaway department.

The NFL put the Bears in the national spotlight with this year’s schedule, too. The team will appear in prime time three times this year with a game on Thursday night, Sunday night and Monday night. The Bears will also be featured on Thanksgiving in Detroit and as part of the league’s International Series with their London game against the Jaguars.

