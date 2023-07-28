One hilarious mistake may have helped Darnell Wright crush conditioning test

When Bears GM Ryan Poles addressed the media on Halas Hall report day he raved about how rookie right tackle Darnell Wright attacked his training program over the break between minicamp and training camp.

“This offseason he busted his butt,” Poles said. “He’s down. He lost weight. He lost body fat. He crushed the conditioning test. Like didn’t break a sweat.”

Turns out a silly mistake may have helped Wright with his off-the-charts testing on report day.

“I was looking at the wide receivers’ running portion of the workout, so I was doing theirs,” Wright revealed. “And then I came back and obviously (offensive linemen) have different stuff.”

The difference between the wide receiver conditioning and offensive line essentially boils down to running a longer distance in less time, per Wright. By running more than he had to, Wright dropped around 16 pounds between minicamp and training camp. That’s a big change for anyone, but a huge change for an athlete who depends on both strength and speed.

The crossed wires with the workout plan supercharged Wright’s training, but he made some lifestyle changes that helped, too.

“I just got a chef and did a meal plan, some stuff that you overlook maybe because you don’t have the resources for it. I mean, we have a good nutrition program at Tennessee (where Wright attended college) but it’s kind of different when you have a personal chef.”

The Bears have yet to put on the pads, so it's too early to tell how the weight drop will affect his functional strength, but Wright has noticed a difference in other performance areas already.

“It definitely feels better. It's a little bit of an adjustment in terms of translating power still. So, I feel like I’m more powerful because I didn’t lose any muscle mass. You definitely feel a step quicker.”