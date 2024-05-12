Peanut Tillman shares message for new Bears rookies at minicamp

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Charles “Peanut” Tillman has become somewhat of a fixture for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, as Eberflus introduces incoming rookies to Halas Hall. On Thursday evening, the former Bears cornerback addressed the Bears rookie class as they got ready for their first professional minicamp.

“He did an awesome job,” said Eberflus. “He just talked about a champion's mindset, being able to have a long career. It’s all about doing the work and being where your feet are.”

Eberflus has invited Tillman to speak at the outset of rookie minicamp every year since taking over as Bears head coach in 2022. Eberflus strives to connect the Bears storied past to their future, and always works to instill his H.I.T.S. program in his players. One would be hard-pressed to find a man better suited for that job than Tillman.

H.I.T.S. stands for “hustle,” “intensity,” “taking the ball away and taking care of the ball,” and playing “smart, situational” football. Tillman was a paragon for those standards over his 12 seasons in Chicago. His combination of 38 interceptions, 44 forced fumbles and nine defensive touchdowns is unparalleled in NFL history.

Tillman’s message to the rookies includes advice about the preparation, passion and perseverance required to succeed in the NFL. It’s one thing to hear that message from a coach, but it rings a little differently when it comes from a player with a career as impressive as Tillman’s.

With rookie minicamp in the rearview, the Bears will regroup for their first set of OTAs on May 20, 21 and 23.

