The Bears have locked in one of their 2024 first-round picks for the foreseeable future. The team announced on Tuesday that they signed No. 9 overall pick Rome Odunze to his rookie contract. Per Ian Rapoport, it's a fully guaranteed four-year rookie contract worth $22.7 million that will include a $13.3 million signing bonus.

The #Bears have agreed to terms with one of their first-round picks, locking in WR Rome Odunze on his four-year, $22.7M fully guaranteed contract with a fifth-year option. He gets a $13.3M signing bonus.



Chicago rookies report today. pic.twitter.com/c7UD4K9BuL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 16, 2024

All first-round rookie contracts come with a fifth-year option for clubs to exercise if they choose. It’s also not unusual for first-rounders to have their contracts fully guaranteed.

Odunze’s reported deal ensures that he will not hold out at training camp this summer. Bears rookies reported to Halas Hall on Tuesday and will get to work right away.

The Bears still need to sign No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Caleb Williams, but there have been no indications that Williams is planning to hold out this summer. Fellow rookies Kiran Amegadjie, Tory Taylor and Austin Booker have all signed their rookie contracts already.

