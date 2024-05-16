Former Bears tight end Robert Tonyan is reportedly continuing his tour of the NFC North. According to Adam Schefter, Tonyan signed a deal to join the Vikings this year.

Former Bears and Packers TE Robert Tonyan signed with the Vikings, per me and @JFowlerESPN. pic.twitter.com/gxhzxEi2mq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2024

The Bears brought in Tonyan to take their No. 2 tight end job last season. The idea was that his pass-catching skillset could complement Cole Kmet’s well to give the team more weapons. Given Tonyan’s familiarity with Luke Getsy from their time together in Green Bay, the assumption was he could learn the Bears offense quickly, too.

It didn’t pan out.

Tonyan only caught 11 passes for 112 yards last year. That was significantly less than his production for the Packers. In five seasons up north, Tonyan caught 137 passes for 1,437 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Vikings won’t need Tonyan to be a big-time pass catcher next season. They have one of the better groups of playmakers in the league, headlined by Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison at wide receiver and tight end T.J. Hockenson.

