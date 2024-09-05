Russell Wilson hampered by calf issue, leaving chance of Justin Fields' Steelers debut

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 6: Russell Wilson #3 looks on alongside Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the Pittsburgh Steelers OTA offseason workout at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on June 6 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is slated to be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ backup this season, but with Russell Wilson once again dealing with a calf issue, could the door open for Fields to be under center Sunday?

According to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, Wilson was limited in Thursday’s practice due to the calf problem, which is impacting the same muscle that he injured during his initial conditioning test in training camp this summer.

Tomlin told reporters that Wilson would undergo further evaluation, leaving his status for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons in doubt.

The Steelers are expected to announce their final injury report Friday ahead of traveling to Atlanta for the contest.

If Wilson is unable to go, it would likely be Fields under center for Sunday’s game against Atlanta. The Steelers acquired Fields from the Bears in a March trade. The Bears got a sixth-round pick in the deal, but that pick could be upgraded to a fourth-round pick if Fields plays 51% of the Steelers’ snaps this season.

Wilson was named the team’s starting quarterback in late August, and was selected as a captain ahead of the team’s opening game.