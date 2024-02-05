Senior Bowl standouts at Bears positions of need in the draft

The Senior Bowl has come and gone, and for Bears fans trying to read the tea leaves about potential draft picks, it’s an important week. The college All-Star game is a great place for some of the best incoming rookies to show off their stuff to scouts and fans alike, but the practices and information gathering that happens in the lead up to the exhibition match are just as important.

We know Bears GM Ryan Poles and his staff put a lot of value into what happens at the Senior Bowl. Over the past two seasons they’ve drafted eight players who participated in the event: Ja’Tyre Carter, Roschon Johnson, Braxton Jones, Velus Jones Jr., Zacch Pickens, Dominique Robinson, Tyrique Stevenson, Darnell Wright. That’s 38% of their 21 total draft picks since Poles took over.

Knowing that, here are the players who made the biggest buzz at the Bears’ positions of need.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

TYKEE SMITH - SAFETY- GEORGIA

Whether or not the Bears decide to retain Eddie Jackson this year, they’ll probably want to invest in the position with only Elijah Hicks working consistently as a backup safety. Smith could be a Day Two option for Poles.

Smith played more in the slot and box for the Bulldogs, but has some experience playing deep as well. Scouts love his physicality and strong tackling, which are musts for Matt Eberflus as well. Smith intercepted four passes last season at Georgia and had three PBUs in the Senior Bowl, so he’s shown good playmaking skills on the ball, too. Those three PBUs led to Smith earning MVP honors for the American team at the Senior Bowl.

Georgia safety Tykee Smith knocks the ball out to prevent the catch by Kansas State TE Ben Sinnott #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/mKxpEu5hhh — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) January 31, 2024

Georgia Tykee Smith breaks up the pass & then follows up with an INT on the next play.



📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/cYkzERnuZq — Real Friends & Football (@rff_football) February 1, 2024

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint can’t squeeze a Michael Pratt pass. Tykee Smith gets an easy pick. pic.twitter.com/FrP7l3eRpB — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) February 1, 2024

BRADEN FISKE - DEFENSIVE TACKLE - FLORIDA STATE

Similar to their decision to keep or cut Eddie Jackson, the Bears will have to decide whether or not they want to re-sign Justin Jones, who noticeably improved playing alongside Andrew Billings and Montez Sweat in 2023. Either way, the Bears could add another DT, since the best lines come at their opponents in waves to help their pass rushers stay fresh throughout the game.

Fiske didn’t receive the same attention as linemate Jared Verse at FSU, but he was a standout at the Senior Bowl. Fiske disrupted the backfield often and finished the game with four tackles, half of a sack and 1.5 TFLs.

How quick off the ball is @FSUFootball DT Braden Fiske?



Very. pic.twitter.com/ai5jofdNHI — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 30, 2024

Here is FSU DT Braden Fiske absolutely wreaking havoc at the Senior Bowl in team drills (did not play in Orange Bowl because he was injured) pic.twitter.com/O8D1JfNXy0 — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) February 1, 2024

BRADEN FISKE!!! What power and twitch on display here from the FSU DL. He’ll be a day 2 pick and likely Senior Bowl MVP. pic.twitter.com/SBkLrWioIl — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 3, 2024

DARIUS ROBINSON - DEFENSIVE LINE - MISSOURI

Robinson had nine sacks and 42 total pressures in 2023 to go with a 17% pass rush win rate. Robinson is a big dude, at 6’5”, 296 lbs., but he still moves very quickly. He brings positional versatility to the table too, having played both on the edge and in the interior of the Tigers line.

Missouri DL Darius Robinson is putting on a clinic at the Senior Bowl📈



pic.twitter.com/fCadFCjjHv — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 31, 2024

Welcome to the Darius Robinson show.



Efficient arm-over vs. Tyler Guyton. pic.twitter.com/KM3VMUEDVJ — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 31, 2024

The whispers among scouts get a little louder every time Darius Robinson takes a rep during 1v1's.



He's winning with get-off, power and technique.



📈📈📈 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 31, 2024

LAIATU LATU - DEFENSIVE END - UCLA

Scouts love how Latu uses exceptional technique to shed blocks, and note his quick play speed. Latu never quits on a play, which is a prerequisite for Eberflus’ program. In addition, Latu can kick inside to rush over the tackle or from the b-gap, and the Bears love that kind of versatility. Latu’s 26.2% win rate on pass rushes was No. 2 in the country among players with at least 100 pass rush snaps.

Another good rep by UCLA DE Laiatu Latu pic.twitter.com/j9dnrl3ntx — NOF (@nofnetwork) January 31, 2024

Laiatu Latu has moves on moves.



Just a ninja with his hands. pic.twitter.com/1vAsKyjGsO — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) January 31, 2024

Seeing Laiatu Latu up close. pic.twitter.com/oRxAFj5y6d — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 30, 2024

JACKSON POWERS-JOHNSON - CENTER - OREGON

Lucas Patrick hasn’t been the consistent center the Bears hoped he would be when they signed him in 2022, in large part due to numerous injuries he sustained over the past two seasons. Many expect the Bears to add a new center this year, and it very well could happen in the draft. If they go that route, Powers-Johnson is the man that many consider to be the best option in the class.

Jackson Powers-Johnson was really, really good today (again).



The balance at contact and ability to push the rusher wide with his off-hand is tremendous. pic.twitter.com/JkyOzBarQL — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 31, 2024

I cannot say enough say impressive @oregonfootball OL Jackson Powers-Johnson has been. Dominating at center and guard. Wins consistently with power, but here he shows the patience and quickness, too.



Not sure he’s lost a 1-on-1 rep all week pic.twitter.com/wC1T5FWPN5 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 31, 2024

Jackson Powers-Johnson buried the defensive lineman on this rep. pic.twitter.com/EzQkod5YSr — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) January 30, 2024

JAMARI THRASH - WIDE RECEIVER - LOUISVILLE

Thrash was one of the shiftier wide receivers in the nation last year, and his 17 missed tackles forced were tied for 25th-most among NCAA WRs. He caught 63 balls for 858 yards and six touchdowns for the Cardinals last season, and had 61 receptions for 1,122 yards and seven scores at Georgia Southern in 2022.

He's struggled a bit with drops, but Louisville WR Jamari Thrash has really caught my attention over the past few days



Great concentration to haul in a perfect back-shoulder ball from Spencer Rattler vs suffocating coverage pic.twitter.com/6KZBzSVzVs — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 1, 2024

Louisville WR Jamari Thrash has been separating at will this week #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/oe4XdyX3zF — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) February 1, 2024

Louisville WR Jamari Thrash with the leaping grab over Auburn safety Jaylin Simpson #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/YhdzAlnUAF — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) February 1, 2024

ROMAN WILSON - WIDE RECEIVER - MICHIGAN

Wilson emerged as the Wolverines’ top pass catcher this year, but hasn’t received the same type of pre-draft buzz compared to other wide receivers since Michigan was a run-heavy team. But he’s a speedy slot player who’s earned a lot of praise for his ability to create separation.

It's the Roman Wilson show in Mobile this week



pic.twitter.com/uPqf0nCI4l — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 31, 2024

Clean pocket for Michael Penix Jr.



Jackson Powers-Johnson at center.



Roman Wilson makes the reception near the right sideline. pic.twitter.com/9Gx7DF3PIh — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) January 30, 2024

Roman Wilson with easy separation all day in 1 on 1s. He didn’t lose a rep so far. pic.twitter.com/2uhXd5lDjA — Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB) January 30, 2024

RICKY PEARSALL - WIDE RECEIVER - FLORIDA

Scouts love Pearsall’s advanced route running skills, and it’s easy to see how he uses sudden breaks and double moves to put defenders in a bind and get open. Pearsall split his time nearly evenly between playing out wide and in the slot, so he’s a versatile option. Over the past two seasons at Florida, he caught 98 passes for 1,626 yards and nine touchdowns. He also ran the ball 11 times for 175 yards and three more scores.

Ricky Pearsall contested catch pic.twitter.com/GGnvkx0PtQ — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) January 31, 2024

Ricky Pearsall was baiting guys all day pic.twitter.com/6RmVPyGaCf — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) January 30, 2024

WR group standing out early here at @seniorbowl. @GatorsFB WR Ricky Pearsall is one of them.



Clean win off press and a nice contested catch for the touchdown in 1-on-1s pic.twitter.com/S8PaVtmbmu — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 30, 2024

Ricky Pearsall vs Max Melton pic.twitter.com/6r5D61T9Wk — Brandon Olsen (@WNS_Brandon) January 31, 2024

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.