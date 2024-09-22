Shane Waldron's playcalling roasted after Bears' goal line failures

The Chicago Bears had four opportunities to punch in a touchdown at the goal line, but somehow they found a way to fail and were roasted on social media in the process.
Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron dialed up four straight running plays at the goal line, with the last one seeing an option pitch from Caleb Williams that was completely blown up by the Colts, leaving Chicago with zero points.
Predictably, social media wasn’t having it.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Chicago Bears
To add insult to injury, the Bears got the ball back to end the first half, with DJ Moore snaring a Hail Mary catch one yard short of a touchdown to send Chicago into the break losing 7-0.