Shane Waldron's playcalling roasted after Bears' goal line failures

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – AUGUST 19: A Chicago Bears helmet sits on the turf prior to the start of a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on August 19, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears had four opportunities to punch in a touchdown at the goal line, but somehow they found a way to fail and were roasted on social media in the process.

Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron dialed up four straight running plays at the goal line, with the last one seeing an option pitch from Caleb Williams that was completely blown up by the Colts, leaving Chicago with zero points.

Predictably, social media wasn’t having it.

What a terrible call on fourth-and-goal by #Bears. An option? Seriously, Shane Waldron? From the Wildcat to the fourth-down call, Waldron got too cute on that drive and Bears still scoreless. Third-down call also bad. Why not run-pass option rollout with CW on 3rd or 4th? Ugh. — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) September 22, 2024

I'd rather have Dowell Loggains calling plays for the Bears at this rate.



My god. — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) September 22, 2024

where do the bears find their offensive coordinators? how do they manage to hire the same doofus obsessed with screens and no sense of rhythm every time? — robert (@RobertZeglinski) September 22, 2024

Suuuuure meteorologists get made of for getting paid to be wrong half the time and yet Chicago Bears offensive coordinators continue to be a thing — Andrew Pritchard (@skydrama) September 22, 2024

This is sooooooooooo bad — Matt Forte (@MattForte22) September 22, 2024

Shane Waldron



Matt Nagy



Luke Getsy pic.twitter.com/wDUePGwi5N — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) September 22, 2024

Abysmal. Short of clearing out half the coaching staff at halftime, not sure what anyone is bothering with here. — Randall J. Sanders (@RandallJSanders) September 22, 2024

To add insult to injury, the Bears got the ball back to end the first half, with DJ Moore snaring a Hail Mary catch one yard short of a touchdown to send Chicago into the break losing 7-0.