Shane Waldron's playcalling roasted after Bears' goal line failures

By NBC Chicago Staff

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – AUGUST 19: A Chicago Bears helmet sits on the turf prior to the start of a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on August 19, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears had four opportunities to punch in a touchdown at the goal line, but somehow they found a way to fail and were roasted on social media in the process.

Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron dialed up four straight running plays at the goal line, with the last one seeing an option pitch from Caleb Williams that was completely blown up by the Colts, leaving Chicago with zero points.

Predictably, social media wasn’t having it.

To add insult to injury, the Bears got the ball back to end the first half, with DJ Moore snaring a Hail Mary catch one yard short of a touchdown to send Chicago into the break losing 7-0.

