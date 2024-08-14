Should this be the new Chicago Bears logo? See the viral image taking over the Internet

The Chicago Bears' logo hasn't changed much over the years, but a viral redesign pitched on social media has the Internet divided.

TikTok user @emilymorgancreates has gone viral for her impressive logo redesigns over the past couple of years, garnering millions of views for reimagining some of the world's most popular sports teams while maintaining the heart of the original logo and city.

Her latest take? The Bears' mascot head.

The blue and orange mascot head served as the team's secondary logo until the Bears made it their primary logo in 2023.

Morgan's restructure included nods to Mike Ditka's iconic aviator sunglasses and sweater vest, along with the team's similarly iconic wishbone "C" logo.

The artist also tacked on a small redesign of the "C" logo itself, which first originated for the team in 1973.

See her full new images below:

But while the design earned points from some fans who appreciated the tribute to Bears culture, others remained steadfast in their love of the originals.

interesting! but it's so hard to top the og logo -- it's damn near perfect — Dave (@dave_bfr) August 13, 2024

Ditka isn’t our entire franchise but i appreciate the try — BOFA DEEZ (@bofasports1) August 13, 2024

The Bear design is a cool concept. It turned out more dog than bear but i really like the creativity perspective for a one off jersey idea to honor Ditka. If it was possible to touch it up to make it more Bear-like, i don’t see the problem with it — Bartholomew Willijax (@B_Willijax) August 13, 2024

I really like the inspiration & creativity like Ditka’s glasses as the nose.



Honestly I was intrigued until the 15 second mark.



But when you added the C logo to help shape the ears, the result looked far more wolf/canine than distinctly bear.



Good effort though — Kirsten Tanis (@kct2020) August 13, 2024

