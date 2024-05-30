The new Bears training camp hats are here. Check out all the designs

The new Bears training camp hats are here, and they look a lot different from last year’s edition. In 2023, the training camp hats were primarily navy with dark gray accents. This year, the hats are all white with a navy or gray brim, depending on the style.

Take a look.

The gray version has an orange highlight beneath the brim instead of navy.

There's also a script B.

And the classic C.

The hats feature raised embroidery around the crown of the hat, with embroidered graphics. The Bears Pro Shop also says they’re mid crown hats with stretch and structured fit.

