Throughout the lengthy pre-draft process, new Bears quarterback Caleb Williams drew a lot of comparisons to the man most consider the best in the game: Patrick Mahomes. From there, debate ensued as to whether that was a fair comp or not.

Recently, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce weighed in and said he sees the resemblance. For Kelce, the similarities between Williams and Mahomes work best for Mahomes’ games at Texas Tech.

“It was a lot of feel, a lot of just trust throwing that thing downfield and letting his guys go make plays,” Kelce said on a recent episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “He has that game changer mentality where at any moment he can kill you with your arm, and he can do some things with his legs and run the ball– a lot of QBs can’t, that throw it that well.”

The Trojans used Williams on designed runs less in 2023, but he was still a major threat to score on the ground. Despite a downtick in usage, he still scored 11 rushing touchdowns– one more than his 10 rushing TDs in 2022.

Of course, Williams was as good a passer as any in the nation over the past three seasons, too. In 37 career games between Oklahoma and USC, Williams completed 66.9% of his throws for 10,082 yards, 93 touchdowns and just 14 interceptions.

“I thought he was an absolute stud,” said Kelce.

The Chiefs TE believes Williams will be a stud in Chicago, too.

“I think Caleb goes in there and makes them a better football team, I really do.”

