Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and fullback Khari Blasingame each left Sunday’s Bears-Saints game early due to injury. In his postgame press conference, Matt Eberflus shared a brief update on each player.

Blasingame left early in the second quarter, was evaluated for a concussion and did not return to the game. He is now in the concussion protocol. Without a fullback, the Bears tried a few different things to get blockers in front of the team’s rushers, including using backup tight end Robert Tonyan as a fullback.

Stevenson left the game in the third quarter and it was initially unclear whether he was hurt or whether coaches benched him. After the game, Stevenson told reporters in the locker room that he rolled his ankle. Backup corner Terell Smith has been out several weeks with mononucleosis, so the Bears turned to Jaylon Jones in relief. Jones played well coming in off the bench and finished the game with three tackles.

The Bears may have more information on each injured player when they return to Halas Hall on Monday.

