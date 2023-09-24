Tyrique Stevenson exited the Bears’ Week 3 matchup against the Chiefs in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. It was the second time Stevenson has had to leave the game.

Stevenson missed a few plays in the first quarter with what appeared to be a head or neck injury. He hurt himself when he laid a big hit on Isaiah Pacheco near the goal line. Stevenson led with his head and made helmet-to-helmet contact with Pacheco. Stevenson was flagged for the hit.

Stevenson walked off the field on his own and went into the blue medical tent.

Fellow rookie Terell Smith came in to replace Stevenson at outside corner.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

