What do ‘GSH,' ‘WCF' stand for on Bears and Lions' jerseys?

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions are two of the NFL's oldest franchises, and both have made it a point to pay homage to their storied legacies.

In fact, both teams have a series of three initials on the sleeves of their jerseys. The Bears' jerseys feature the initials "GSH," while the Lions' sleeves are adorned with the initials "WCF."

But what do those initials stand for?

In the case of the Bears' GSH, the initials are those of George S. Halas, who founded and owned the franchise.

Not only did Halas found the team, he was also a player and head coach. In fact, his No. 7 jersey is one of 14 numbers the Bears have retired.

Originally the team was called the Decatur Staleys, then the Chicago Staleys, and eventually the Chicago Bears. That original mascot name is why the current Bears mascot is named Staleys.

The Bears are still owned by the Halas family, primarily by his daughter Virginia McCaskey. His grandson, George McCaskey, is the Bears' current chairman. He replaced his brother Michael in 2011.

For the Lions, the "WCF" on their jerseys stands for William Clay Ford, the grandson of Ford Motor Company founder Henry Ford. He owned the Lions for more than 50 years before he passed away in 2014.

Upon his death, Martha Firestone Ford took over the team. The couple's daughter Sheila Ford Hamp became the Lions' principal owner in 2020.

