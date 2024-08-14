What happened with the ‘Hard Knocks' slip-up? The streaming delay explained

Bears fans were eager to watch the second episode of the highly-anticipated "Hard Knocks" television show Tuesday evening on HBO and Max.
And while on cable the episode streamed at 8 p.m. (CT) --- the time it's supposed to air live on HBO and become available for streaming on Max --- the episode wasn't yet uploaded to the streaming service, sending Bears fans into a frenzy on social media.
Around 20 minutes after the episode was supposed to be available, Max provided an update.
Eventually, after an hour and 15 minutes of waiting, the episode was finally placed on Max around 9:15 p.m., available for fans to stream. This was after the episode had aired in its entirety on HBO's cable channel.
It didn't reach the streaming service without sending fans into a panic first.