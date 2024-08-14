What happened with the ‘Hard Knocks' slip-up? The streaming delay explained

Bears fans were eager to watch the second episode of the highly-anticipated "Hard Knocks" television show Tuesday evening on HBO and Max.

And while on cable the episode streamed at 8 p.m. (CT) --- the time it's supposed to air live on HBO and become available for streaming on Max --- the episode wasn't yet uploaded to the streaming service, sending Bears fans into a frenzy on social media.

Around 20 minutes after the episode was supposed to be available, Max provided an update.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

There is a delay for tonight's episode of #HardKnocks: Training Camp with the @ChicagoBears on Max. The episode will be available soon. — Sports on Max (@SportsonMax) August 14, 2024

Eventually, after an hour and 15 minutes of waiting, the episode was finally placed on Max around 9:15 p.m., available for fans to stream. This was after the episode had aired in its entirety on HBO's cable channel.

Ladies and gentlemen… #HardKnocks is LIVE — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 14, 2024

It didn't reach the streaming service without sending fans into a panic first.

WHY ISNT MY HBO SHOWING HARD KNOCKS pic.twitter.com/8g3nGqlCl9 — CHGO Sports (@CHGO_Sports) August 14, 2024

Anyone else with HBO Max unable to stream Hard Knocks? — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 14, 2024