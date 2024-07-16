What to expect from Bears 2024 draft picks as rookies report to training camp

After months of waiting, weeks of wondering and many, many hours devoted to speculation and curiosity, Bears training camp is finally here. On Tuesday, rookies report to Halas Hall to begin the bulk of their offseason work to prepare for the 2024 regular season. There will be meetings, practices, meetings, workouts and more meetings. A lot of time will be spent in the classroom learning concepts.

By the time the end of August rolls around we’ll have a pretty good idea of which rookies could be in line for significant snaps this season, and who could be headed for the practice squad.

If you’re just tuning into Bears offseason coverage now– or simply need a refresher– here’s a breakdown of the team’s 2024 draft class, and how they might fit into the team’s plans this year.

CALEB WILLIAMS - QUARTERBACK

The man at the center of everything for the franchise. It’s hard to overstate how important Williams will be for the team’s fortunes moving forward. If he develops into the quarterback many believe he can be, the Bears will be set up for a decade of success. If not, it’s back to the drawing board once again. Williams’ development will be one of the biggest storylines not just in Chicago, but across the NFL.

ROME ODUNZE - WIDE RECEIVER

On practically any other team, Odunze would be the biggest splash of the offseason. It’s not often that a dominant wide receiver selected with a top-10 pick in the draft gets overshadowed, but Williams obviously draws the most attention as a No. 1 overall pick QB. Odunze’s skillset as a deep ball specialist will complement Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore well. He’ll be a Day 1 contributor and projects to be an offensive cornerstone for many years with Williams.

KIRAN AMEGADJIE - OFFENSIVE TACKLE

In 2022, GM Ryan Poles found starting left tackle Braxton Jones at Southern Utah. Two years later he found Amegadjie at another “non-football” school, Yale. Amegadjie has all the physical traits one looks for in an offensive tackle, but has the versatility to play inside, too. The Bears love that. Amegadjie isn’t expected to push for a starting job this year. Instead he’ll be expected to work as a backup as he hones his craft. But the same was said about Jones in his rookie season, and he ended up starting all 17 games. The Bears won’t put a ceiling on Amegadjie’s development this summer, so if they believe he’s the best option at left tackle they’ll give him the job.

TORY TAYLOR - PUNTER

Can a punter be a weapon for a football team? That’s what the Bears believe, and that’s why they used a fourth-round pick to add him to the roster. It’s easy to see why. Taylor boasts a rare blend of power and placement with his leg, and his big hangtimes on punts are noticeable. If he can consistently pin opponents inside the 10 yard line, as he did at Iowa, he’ll put the defense in great positions to harass opposing offenses.

AUSTIN BOOKER - DEFENSIVE END

Like Amegadjie, Booker is viewed as a project player with tremendous upside. He’s got the frame NFL teams want out of pass rushers, with room to add more weight. The Bears also like Booker’s mix of pass rush moves as a “raw” talent. He doesn’t just rely on power, speed or technique. They’ve seen him use all three at different times to beat his man and pressure the QB. Expect him to work in a rotational role in 2024.

