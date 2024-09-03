What to know as Bears prepare for Week 1 matchup against Titans at Soldier Field

Did football sneak up on you this year? Just realize that the NFL’s Week 1 is around the corner and need to play catch up to get ready for the Bears season? We’ve got you covered.

Here’s a breakdown of things to know for Sunday’s kickoff.

WHO DO THE BEARS PLAY IN WEEK 1?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Bears will host the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field to start the 2024 NFL regular season.

WILL THE BEARS WIN IN WEEK 1?

The Bears are favorites to beat the Titans to start the season. At the time of publication, betting lines have the spread set at Bears -3.5 points.

WHO ARE THE CHICAGO BEARS QUARTERBACKS?

No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams will take over as the leader of the Bears offense this year. It’s the first time since 1970, when the modern draft era began, that the Bears will plan to have rookie QB start Week 1. Kyle Orton started the year as a rookie back in 2005, but only because Rex Grossman broke his ankle in the preseason.

Tyson Bagent reprises his role as the backup quarterback this season. The Bears went 2-2 with Bagent filling in for Justin Fields last season, and Bagent looked just as effective– if not better– running the offense this preseason.

The Bears will run with another developmental QB on the practice squad: Austin Reed from Western Kentucky

WHAT IS THE BEARS DEPTH CHART?

Here’s how the Bears will line up on offense:

Defense:

And special teams:

WHO ARE THE BEARS ROOKIES?

Caleb Williams: New starting quarterback

Rome Odunze: No. 3 wide receiver

Kiran Amegadjie: Backup offensive tackle

Tory Taylor: New punter

Austin Booker: Second-unit defensive end

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.