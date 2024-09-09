The Chicago Bears are off to a 1-0 start on the season, but naturally there are two games on the schedule that always mean just a bit more to fans.

Those are the team’s showdowns with the Green Bay Packers, and needless to say, things have not been going well for the Bears in that rivalry for quite some time.

The Bears of course haven’t been the best team as of late, only reaching the playoffs twice in the last 13 seasons, but their woes against the Packers have lasted nearly that long.

In fact, the Bears have not beaten the Packers in their last 10 attempts, with their last victory coming in Week 15 of the 2018 season.

Fortunately that game was a consequential one for the Bears, as they not only clinched the NFC North but also eliminated the Packers from playoff contention, with Mitchell Trubisky throwing for 235 yards and two touchdowns and Jordan Howard rushing for another score.

The Bears’ defense also roughed up Aaron Rodgers throughout, with Khalil Mack and Leonard Floyd combining for 4.5 sacks.

That win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Bears in the rivalry, with Green Bay taking 16 of the last 18 meetings between the two teams.

It’s going to be a bit of a wait for Bears fans hoping to see if Caleb Williams can help lead the team to improved performances against their bitter rivals. The two teams will renew acquaintances on Nov. 17 in Week 1, with another showdown looming in the season finale at Lambeau Field on Jan. 5.