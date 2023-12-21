Why Jaylon Johnson could be model player for Bears rebuild

Much has been made of Jaylon Johnson’s career year with the Bears this season. From contract talks to public declarations that he needs more takeaways to even more public requests to seek a trade, he’s probably been the most talked-about player besides Justin Fields.

For many players, all that talk can become a distraction that negatively impacts their play on the field, or negatively impacts their teammates. That hasn’t been the case with Johnson. He’s managed to set the noise aside, play the best ball of his career and elevate the rest of the defense, too.

“That’s just him being him,” said Eddie Jackson. “We always knew he was that type of player, but he’s just getting the ball right now. He probably wanted that to happen, to get the ball, because he feel like he missed a lot. And without the ‘pay him’ stuff like that, just him upping his game and taking it to another level.”

Bears cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke believes Johnson’s ability to compartmentalize the contract talks speaks volumes about who he is as a person, especially when it comes to how Johnson has attacked the season.

“He’s challenged himself to do the right things and take care of his body and do the type of things you need to do,” Hoke said. “If you want to be a top tier player in this league, that’s what you’ve got to do. You’ve got to take care of yourself and you’ve got to study the game.”

Johnson has always been one of the best coverage cornerbacks in the league, and that hasn’t changed this season. His 54.5% completion rate allowed when targeted this year is a career high. His nine yards/completion allowed is a career low, as is the 49.7 QB rating he’s allowed when targeted.

All of that is phenomenal, and would be worthy of a substantial contract this offseason. But as Jackson said, Johnson has taken his game to the next level by adding the ball production that had been missing throughout his career. From 2020-2022, Johnson had only one interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In just 12 games this year, he has four interceptions and one forced fumble.

That hasn't happened by accident. Head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff harp on takeaways constantly. They design drills to work on the skills needed to catch interceptions and force fumbles. They try to put players in a position to generate those takeaways too. By all accounts, Johnson has bought into the program and put in the work to have the success we've seen this year.

“I’m so happy for him,” said Hoke. “I’m so happy for him. Because this is a very, very demanding game. It’s a hard game to play. I have been very fortunate in my career to have been around a lot of good players at different spots, here included. And I’m always just thrilled to see a player have that type of year.”

After initially being disappointed he didn’t get the new contract that he wanted, Johnson seems to be in better spirits and remains dedicated to earning All-Pro honors. If there was ever bad blood, it seems to have subsided. Earlier this week, Johnson said he felt the Bears were building something special and he wanted to stick around to see it through. In fact, he said he’d be happy to sign a deal with the Bears before he ever hit the market to see if he could get more money elsewhere.

“I just couldn’t see myself anywhere else,” Johnson said. “It’s easy to say you want out of somewhere until you get it, and then it’s like, ‘Ah, this may not be quite what I want.’ But I would say for me, I want to stay here and I want to not make that transition now.”

That mindset hasn’t gone unnoticed in the locker room and has made an impression on younger players like Tyrique Stevenson. He has noted how well Johnson has handled everything that goes with a high-profile contract negotiation.

“In the building, throughout the week and in meetings and everything, he pretty much doesn’t talk about it,” Stevenson said. “ He leaves that to the outside world and everybody else whose job it is to talk about it. But on the field you can see somebody who knows their worth, who’s going to go that extra mile to get what they deserve.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Johnson gets the deal that he wants from the Bears this offseason, but it seems unlikely he plays elsewhere next year. Johnson has been so good that the Bears would probably strongly consider using the franchise tag on him if they can’t agree on a new contract.

With other players, that could lead to more headaches or a holdout. We see it all the time. But there’s no reason to believe that will happen with Johnson. He could’ve held out this summer without a deal, but decided to practice with the team. Yes, he asked for a trade, but when no trade came to fruition he didn’t pout or let it affect his play. He was the same player.

Of course every year is different and Johnson could act differently next summer. But if Johnson senses the Bears are building something special, it feels like he’d want to be on the field to help the team take the next step.

That mindset matters. This Bears rebuild has been all about culture and setting the foundation for sustained success. Johnson has bought in, done everything the Bears have asked of him, and has turned in the best year of his career. As the team identifies more cornerstone players to grow with the franchise, it seems Johnson is the model man for the franchise.

