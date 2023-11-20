Chiefs fans ironically drop Patrick Mahomes' glove throw after Eagles game

Drops have been haunting the Kansas City Chiefs all season -- it seems to have spread to their fans.

The Chiefs lost a disappointing game to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, falling short 21-17 after leading 17-7 at the half.

Perhaps the most obvious explanation was the number of drops. The lack of quality wideouts, especially a true WR1, has been an issue for the Chiefs since they traded Tyreek Hill last year, but nothing has been addressed still to aid Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes didn't have his best game on Monday, but drops from receivers proved too tough to overcome. But the miscues didn't stop there. As Mahomes departed for the locker room after the game, he threw his glove to Chiefs fans in the stands. A couple of them reached out for it, but it was dropped.

Mahomes can’t even get a fan to catch his glove after the game. Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/zW5EZSxrB6 — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) November 21, 2023

The camera panned away after it appeared Mahomes reached down for it to hand it back to a fan, but it was a prevalent theme inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Justin Watson hauled in just five catches on 11 targets, with a crucial drop on fourth-and-25 icing the cake in what would've been a colossal first down.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling had zero catches on three targets, most notably dropping a would-be go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Even star tight end Travis Kelce had a costly fumble in the red zone.

In the end, Mahomes completed just 24 of 43 passes for 177 yards, two touchdowns and one pick for a passer rating of 71.6. His numbers would've been much better if not for significant drops, but the Chiefs will just have to pick themselves up and hope to improve in that regard for the rest of the season.