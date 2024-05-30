Detroit Lions defensive end Isaiah Buggs (96) walks off the field after the conclusion of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 8, 2023 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs turned himself in to the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Thursday on misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.

Buggs was later released on $600 bond for two counts of cruelty to dogs in the second degree.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department found two dogs that were “seriously malnourished” and “emaciated” March 28 on the back porch of a house that Buggs had rented, according to court documents. The court filings reported that a neighbor said a pitbull and a Rotweiler mix had been left there for at least 10 days and had no access to food or water.

The pitbull was eventually euthanized. Witnesses said Buggs had moved out of the house on or about March 19.

A Chiefs spokesman said the team was aware of the situation, but declined to comment.

Buggs' agent, Trey Robinson, issued a statement this week saying that the player “vehemently denies” the allegations and that the dogs didn't belong to him.

“Under no circumstances does Mr. Buggs condone the mistreatment of any animal,” Robinson said, declining to answer further questions.

Robinson said Buggs didn't know they were still on the property and is the target of a “subversive campaign” to shut down a hookah lounge he owns.

The 27-year-old Buggs is a former Alabama player who spent three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and two with the Detroit Lions. He joined the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in January as a practice squad player and received a futures contract in February.