Cowboys' Trevon Diggs says brother Stefon needs to exit Bills

Are the Buffalo Bills on the verge of imploding?

The Bills endured a rough outing versus the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, committing four turnovers in a 24-22 loss due to a field goal as time expired.

Star quarterback Josh Allen threw two picks, making it six games in a row with at least one as he became the league leader in the statistic. Running back James Cook fumbled on the first play from scrimmage while Allen and Cook also had a botched handoff exchange. And that's all before counting a turnover on downs when Allen overthrew his intended target.

Not involved was star wideout Stefon Diggs, who caught just three passes on five targets for 34 yards. After the game, Diggs' younger brother Trevon, a cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys, posted about the situation on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Trevon posted, "Man 14 Gotta get up outta there" with two emojis following. The 14 is in reference to Stefon's jersey number.

Man 14 Gotta get up outta there 😫😭 — SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) November 14, 2023

Trevon Diggs tweeted this about his brother Stefon after the Bills' loss. pic.twitter.com/qu6jBuup8g — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 14, 2023

Diggs' receiving numbers are elite, but it's not resulting in wins and his production could be higher. Through 10 games, Diggs has 73 catches on 102 targets for 868 yards and seven touchdowns.

Still, Diggs is tied for first in the league in catches (alone as No. 1 in targets), second in receiving touchdowns and fifth in receiving yards.

Yet the Bills are 5-5 and not at all resembling the Super Bowl-contending team they were touted as in the beginning of the year.

That's not to mention the fact the AFC is incredibly stuffed through 10 weeks with teams across the four divisions neck-and-neck in the playoff race. There are several scenarios in which Buffalo possibly fails to outright qualify.

But if Diggs is contemplating a way out of Buffalo, it's probably unlikely anytime soon. He's in the first year of a four-year, $96 million extension with the Bills and won't hit unrestricted free agency until 2028 when he's 35, barring a trade a few years earlier.

The Bills need to find a way to right the ship fast and keep their star players happy, otherwise situations like this may become more prevalent.