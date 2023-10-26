Do NFL refs get punished for bad calls? Here's how officials are held accountable

Referee Brad Allen (122) checks the instant replay during the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 22, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Can the penalizers be penalized?

NFL referees may be right far more often than they are wrong, but there have been some egregiously bad calls in recent weeks, and some notorious mistakes throughout league history.

There was the non-call on the illegal forward pass during the Music City Miracle, the inability to comprehend the definition of a catch during Dez Bryant's postseason "non-catch" and even the botched coin flip on Thanksgiving in 1998.

Now fast forward to last Sunday when questionable calls made by referees determined the outcome of some games. That was highlighted by a pass interference call in the end zone on an uncatchable ball late in the closing minute of the fourth quarter that ultimately cost the Indianapolis Colts a win over the Cleveland Browns.

Definitely looks like an uncatchable pass on a play that was ruled pass interference to give the Browns first and goal at the 1



They then take the lead with 19 seconds left #CLEvsIND pic.twitter.com/q1qSxcNI8h — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) October 22, 2023

The Colts were leading 38-33 when a pass from Browns quarterback P.J. Walker was thrown far over the head of wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, who was covered -- and held -- by Colts cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. The throw was quite visibly out of reach for Peoples-Jones, with the ball landing well beyond the corner of the end zone where the play took place.

The referees still called pass interference, giving the Browns the first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. That led to Kareem Hunt's touchdown run with 15 seconds remaining to give the Browns a 39-38 win.

A call of that nature will overshadow the last 99 correct calls a referee has made. Because much like offensive linemen, referees are mostly only noticed or remembered for what they did wrong.

If only a yellow flag could be thrown when a referee makes a mistake.

While referees, of course, cannot be penalized in game, missed calls and poor performance can lead to disciplinary action, up to and including their dismissal from the NFL.

Are football refs held accountable for bad calls?

Just as most good teams make the playoffs and bad teams don't, the same goes for NFL referees.

The highest-graded officials are rewarded by working postseason games. Those who have had subpar performances during the regular season watch the playoffs from home.

Officials whose performance is worse than sub-par can be subject to remediation or a demotion. NFL referees work on year-to-year contracts.

If they don't do their job well, like any other profession, there's a chance they will not be brought back the following year.

There have been occasions where referees lost their job in season.

In 2018, down judge Hugo Cruz was fired midseason after a blatant missed false start in a Week 6 game between the Browns Los Angeles Chargers. His dismissal reportedly was based on Cruz's performance failing to meet league standards over a sustained period of time.

It was the first midseason firing of an official in the Super Bowl era, according to the website FootballZebras.com, which monitors NFL officials.

How are refs monitored?

According to the NFL, referees are typically accurate on 98.9% of calls.

Still, the league's officiating department reviews game action during a weekly evaluation process to ensure correct calls are consistently being made.

Every play from all seven on-field officiating positions -- referee, umpire, down judge, line judge, field judge, side judge and back judge -- is reviewed.

An officiating supervisor also attends one game in person each week.

"From a booth above the field, they observe the officials, focusing on positioning, mechanics, accuracy, professionalism and more," per the NFL's operations site. "The review begins at the stadium, and supervisors will leave with a flash drive of the game so they can get a closer look."

Referees receive a review early the following week and training videos regarding how to handle specific calls.