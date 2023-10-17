Eagles file ‘Brotherly Shove' trademark: Here's what they plan to do with it

The "Brotherly Shove" is here to stay.

The Philadelphia Eagles filed a trademark for the term, which is used to describe the quarterback sneak play where players get behind Jalen Hurts and push him forward.

The Philadelphia Eagles have filed a trademark for:



"BROTHERLY SHOVE"



The filing, made on October 10th, indicates the @Eagles plan to offer a "BROTHERLY SHOVE"-brand of clothing.



The phrase refers to the team's unstoppable QB-sneak play.#FlyEaglesFly #Philly #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/xPMIQWNlBD — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) October 16, 2023

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben said that the filing was made last week on Oct. 10, and the details indicate that a "Brotherly Shove" brand of merchandise could be in the works -- including men's, women's and children's shirts, shorts, jackets, sweatshirts, jerseys, hats and caps.

The play has drawn criticism from plenty around the NFL, but the Eagles continue to successfully execute it. Other teams have tried to emulate it this season, with the New York Giants notably suffering injuries in Week 4 during their unsuccessful attempt.

Led by Hurts -- who squats 600 pounds -- and a dominant offensive line, the Eagles have run the play they originated to perfection. Commonly known as the "tush push," the franchise is obviously trying to popularize the new term with Philly ties before anyone else does.