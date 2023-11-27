Everything you need to know about NFL MVP front-runner Jalen Hurts

If Jalen Hurts wins MVP this season, you can look back at Week 12 as the turning point.

With his Philadelphia Eagles trailing 24-14 entering the fourth quarter, the fourth-year quarterback elevated his game to another level. Hurts went 7 of 9 with 104 total yards (88 passing, 16 rushing) and two touchdowns in the final frame to even the score at 31 and force overtime.

After a Bills field goal to open the extra period, Hurts orchestrated a nine-play, 75-yard drive in just over three minutes to win the game. He capped off the victory with a 12-yard touchdown scramble to move the Eagles to 10-1.

Here's a deep dive of everything to know about the MVP favorite as the NFL season winds down:

What are Jalen Hurts' MVP odds for 2023?

Hurts, who finished second in MVP voting last season, stands as the favorite following Week 12.

In 11 starts, the former second-round pick has totaled 2,697 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 410 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. On top of that, he's led fourth game-winning drives and three fourth quarter comebacks for the NFC-leading Eagles.

How old is Jalen Hurts?

Hurts turned 25 on Aug. 7, just before this season began.

What is Jalen Hurts' NFL record as a starter?

Through Week 12 of the 2023 season, Hurts is 33-12 as an NFL starting quarterback.

He went 1-3 in four late-season starts as a rookie in 2020, then 8-7 as the full-time starter in 2021 and 14-1 in his Pro Bowl 2022 season before starting 10-1 in 2023.

In four postseason games, Hurts has a 2-2 record. He lost his playoff debut in 2021 to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2022, Hurts scored postseason victories over the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

How much money does Jalen Hurts make?

In 2023, Hurts will make $24.304 million -- a $1.01 million base salary plus a $23.294 million signing bonus. This is the final season of his rookie deal, but the signing bonus was adjusted during the 2023 offseason.

Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million extension with the Eagles in April, which included $179 million in guaranteed money. It was the second-largest guarantee in NFL history at the time, behind Deshaun Watson's deal with the Cleveland Browns.

After this season, Hurts' salary will continue to increase. According to Spotrac, he's set to make $40 million in 2024, $42 million in 2025 and $51 million in 2026, 2027 and 2028.

What is Jalen Hurts' height and weight?

Hurts is listed at 6-foot-1 and 223 pounds on the Eagles' official website.

Where did Jalen Hurts go to college?

Hurts began his college career at Alabama before transferring to Oklahoma.

In 2016, he became the first true freshman to start for Alabama in 32 years. Hurts led the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff National Championship, where they lost to the Clemson Tigers to finish the season at 14-1. The following season, Hurts led Alabama back to the title game before getting benched at halftime for Tua Tagovailoa, who led the team to a comeback win.

Hurts opted to stay at Alabama in 2018 despite being Tagovailoa's backup. He relieved an injured Tagovailoa in the SEC Championship Game and helped the Crimson Tide overcome a 14-point deficit. Tagovailoa returned for the playoffs, where Alabama again lost to Clemson in the national championship.

Hurts transferred to Oklahoma in 2019 for his final season of eligibility. Under head coach Lincoln Riley, he posted best statistical season to date and helped lead the Sooners to the College Football Playoff -- losing to eventual champion LSU in the Peach Bowl.

Did Jalen Hurts win the Heisman?

No -- Hurts never won the Heisman Trophy.

His opportunity came in 2019 for Oklahoma, when he finished second behind LSU's Joe Burrow. That season, Hurts had 3,851 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions, 1,298 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns for the 12-2 Sooners.