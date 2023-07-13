Ex-NFL QB Philip Rivers and his wife Tiffany expecting their 10th child

The Rivers family is expanding to a dozen.

Ex-NFL quarterback Philip Rivers and his wife Tiffany are expecting their 10th child, he revealed to AL.com on Wednesday.

Baby No. 10 is a boy and is due in October. Philip said they haven't decided on a name yet.

Philip and Tiffany currently have seven girls -- Halle, Caroline, Grace, Sarah, Rebecca, Clare and Anna -- and two boys -- Gunner and Peter -- ranging in age from 4 to 21. They welcomed their ninth child, Anna, in March 2019.

“We’ve had one pretty much every two years and now this is the longest gap,” Rivers, who currently serves as a football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, told AL.com. “We are all fired up. Everyone was pulling for a boy. Even our girls wanted a boy.”

Aug 17, 2017; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (L) and wife Tiffany Rivers (R) during practice at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The former Chargers and Colts signal-caller isn't a stranger to big families. His mother and grandfather both came from families of nine children. Philip told the IndyStar in 2020 that he and Tiffany didn't put a number on how many kids they would have.

“I think really, it was just whatever God’s will was,” Rivers said at the time. “We were just open. Certainly didn’t have a number on it. Still don’t.”

Philip, 41, retired from the NFL in January 2021 following a 17-year career. The No. 4 overall pick in 2004 played 16 seasons for the Chargers and one for the Colts, reaching the postseason seven times and making eight Pro Bowls. He ranks sixth all time in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.